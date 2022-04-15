Lauren Magiera talks sports with WGN Radio’s Dave Plier including the retirement of Pat Foley, the Bulls in the playoffs, Cubs’ Suzuki breaks a record, and her adventures in Portugal.
Lauren Magiera with ‘This Week in Sports’: Pat Foley retires, Bulls playoffs, Cubs’ Suzuki breaks a record
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Lauren Magiera and Dave Plier at WGN Radio Studios, Chicago. 2022.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm