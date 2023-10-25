WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bill O’Reilly about his latest book, Killing the Witches, which revisits one of the most frightening and inexplicable episodes in American history: the events of 1692 and 1693 in Salem Village, Massachusetts. Rumors of demonic possession and witchcraft consumed Salem. Soon three women were arrested under suspicion of being witches. But as the hysteria spread, more than 200 people were accused. Thirty were found guilty, twenty were executed, and others died in jail or their lives were ruined.

