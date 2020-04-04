Kevin Kolman and Jon Crost from Weber: Stay at Home, Grill at Home, Opportunities for Families to Prepare Meals Together

Kevin Kolman from Weber and Jon Crost Weber Grill Restaurant Group join WGN’s Dave’s Plier to talk about Kevin’s ‘Stay at Home: Grill at Home’ campaign, an opportunity for families to prepare meals together during these unprecedented times; and a conversation with Jon about the restaurant’s grill-out packs, curbside pick-ups, deliveries and supporting their staffs. For more information visit weber.com and webergrillrestaurant.com.
