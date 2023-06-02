WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Jon Taffer of Bar Rescue on Paramount+ on the new season, how he got started in the business, what motivates him, helping smack business owners and more!
Jon Taffer from ‘Bar Rescue’ & WGN Radio’s Dave Plier
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Jon Taffer from ‘Bar Rescue’ & WGN Radio’s Dave Plier
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Jon Taffer of Bar Rescue on Paramount+ on the new season, how he got started in the business, what motivates him, helping smack business owners and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm