Join Us This Sunday Morning for ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier: ‘The Coffee Song’, ‘A Hundred Years Ago from Today’, ‘The Best of Everything’

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘The Coffee Song’, ‘A Hundred Years Ago from Today’, ‘Young at Heart’ and ‘The Best of Everything’. Plus… a story from Tommy Dreesen on why he never took Frank Sinatra for granted, and a special conversation and medley between Frank and his idol Bing Crosby from their critically acclaimed 1957 TV special ‘The Edsel Show’. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction