Voice-over artist Joey D’Auria, Chicago’s Bozo from 1984-2001, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the legacy of the Bozo character and his appearance at the Wheaton All Night Flea Market on Saturday. Visit https://zurkopromotions.com/wheaton-illinois-all-night-flea-market/.
by: Ben Anderson
