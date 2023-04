Lauren Chanel and the company of the North American Tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL – photo by Matthew Murphy, Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to ensemble player Daniel Thimm about Jagged Little Pill, the play inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette. The Chicago premiere of the production is running for a limited engagement through April 23 only. Tickets: Broadwayinchicago.com.