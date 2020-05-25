He’s Baaaack! Chicago Radio Legend Garry Meier Honors Our Fallen, Defining a New Normal

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier to talk about the real meaning of Memorial Day, celebrating his father Frank Meier, as he shares his special recording about the 48-hour period of battle in December 1944 during his service in the U.S. Army under General George Patton, and defining a new normal in these unprecedented times.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction