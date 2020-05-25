Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

He’s Baaaack! Chicago Radio Legend Garry Meier Honors Our Fallen, Defining a New Normal

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Garry Meier and Dave Plier in the WGN Radio Studios in 2019

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier to talk about the real meaning of Memorial Day, celebrating his father Frank Meier, as he shares his special recording about the 48-hour period of battle in December 1944 during his service in the U.S. Army under General George Patton, and defining a new normal in these unprecedented times.

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
