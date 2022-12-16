WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined by WGN Morning News Producer and on-air personality Jeff Hoover and his wife Tracy to share three cocktail recipes (gin, vodka and bourbon), perfect for the holidays. Recipes are below.
HOLIDAY SPRITZ
3/4 oz. Gin
1/2 oz. Aperol
1/2 oz. Lemon juice
1 oz. Mandarin orange juice
1/2 oz. Simple syrup
Sparkling to top
Orange wheel garnish
Add all ingredients but sparkling to shaker with ice. Shake then strain into glass and top with bubbles. I suggest large wine glass. Garnish with orange slice.
ELDERFLOWER AND CRANBERRY COCKTAIL
1 oz. Vodka
1 oz. 100% Cranberry juice
1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur
1/2 oz. Lemon juice
1 t. Simple syrup
Lemon wheel garnish
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into lowball glass. Garnish.
BOURBON MILK PUNCH
2 1/2 oz. Whole milk (I used skim)
2 oz. Bourbon
1/2 oz. Simple syrup
1/2 t. Vanilla
Grated nutmeg and star anise for garnish
Shake ingredients with ice and strain into lowball glass. Garnish with fresh nutmeg and star anise.