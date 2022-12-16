WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined by WGN Morning News Producer and on-air personality Jeff Hoover and his wife Tracy to share three cocktail recipes (gin, vodka and bourbon), perfect for the holidays. Recipes are below.

HOLIDAY SPRITZ

3/4 oz. Gin

1/2 oz. Aperol

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

1 oz. Mandarin orange juice

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

Sparkling to top

Orange wheel garnish

Add all ingredients but sparkling to shaker with ice. Shake then strain into glass and top with bubbles. I suggest large wine glass. Garnish with orange slice.

ELDERFLOWER AND CRANBERRY COCKTAIL

1 oz. Vodka

1 oz. 100% Cranberry juice

1/2 oz. Elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

1 t. Simple syrup

Lemon wheel garnish

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into lowball glass. Garnish.

BOURBON MILK PUNCH

2 1/2 oz. Whole milk (I used skim)

2 oz. Bourbon

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

1/2 t. Vanilla

Grated nutmeg and star anise for garnish

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into lowball glass. Garnish with fresh nutmeg and star anise.