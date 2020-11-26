Grilling your Thanksgiving turkey, sides and sweets with Weber Grill Master Kevin Kolman

Stephanie Izard, James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Chicago’s Girl & the Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Little Goat, and now Sugargoat Cupcake Bakery in the West Loop, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, recipes, meals to go and her upcoming fundraiser for ‘Equality Should Be Normal’. For more information, visit Stephanieizard.com