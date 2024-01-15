Musician Branford Marsalis joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, filling in for Dave Plier, to talk about his influences in music, playing with the likes of Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Sting, The Grateful Dead, his style of music and collaboration, and composing the moving sounds for the soundtrack of Netflix’s civil rights story of Bayard Rustin.
Grammy Award-Winning Jazz great Branford Marsalis: Influences, music styles and composing music for Netflix’s civil rights film ‘Rustin’
by: Iridian Fierro
