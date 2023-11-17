Grammy Award-winning Rockstar and activist Melissa Etheridge joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about her latest book ‘Talking to My Angels’, taking stock of her intervening years, recounting the euphoric triumphs and the life-altering tragedies of her life. Plus, her new Broadway show ‘My Window’ and why she loves her favorite NFL football team.

