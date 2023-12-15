WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer and his most recent special, ‘The Most Beautiful Places in Chicago 2’. Meet the creators and enthusiasts who tell the stories of how these innovative and uniquely magnificent spaces and places across many of Chicago’s neighborhoods came to be, why they are meaningful to the people who live and work nearby, and why we should all know their histories. Stream it now at wttw.com/beautifulplaces.

