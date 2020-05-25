Listen Now
Gary Sinise: Honoring America’s Defenders, Veterans, First Responders, Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service

Dave Plier

PHOTO: Gary Sinise (Getty Images | Paul Morigi)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Chicago’s Own Gary Sinise to honor our fallen and to see that those who defend this country and its freedoms are never forgotten; shares information on The Gary Sinise Foundation and his Emergency Covid-19 Program. For more information, visit Garysinisefoundation.org.

