Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the real meaning of Memorial Day, celebrating his father Frank Meier, and his combat experiences serving in World War II.
Garry Meier: Venerating Our Fallen with Memories of WWII by Garry’s father Frank Meier
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Gerry Meier and Dave Plier (WGN Radio)
