WGN Radio’s Dave Plier catches up with Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier to continue a Veterans Day tradition: celebrating his father, WWII veteran Frank Meier, as he shares his special recording about the 48-hour period of battle in December 1944, during his service in the U.S. Army under General George Patton.
Garry Meier shares the true meaning of Veterans Day and a remembrance of his father’s experience in WWII
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm