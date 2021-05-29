From the archives: Remembering Gavin MacLeod

Actor Gavin MacLeod, best known as Capt. Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat” and newswriter Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died today at the age of 90. WGN’s Dave Plier spoke with MacLeod in 2013 shortly after the publication of his book, “This is Your Captain Speaking.” They spoke about his nearly 60 year movie and television career including “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Operation Petticoat,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Love Boat,” and life’s struggles including alcoholism, divorce and finding happiness.
