From the archives: Remembering Gavin MacLeod

In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series “The Love Boat,” salutes the crowd as he speaks at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorary star plaque ceremony for the cast and Princess Cruises in Los Angeles. Gavin MacLeod has died. His nephew told the trade paper Variety that MacLeod died early Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Gavin MacLeod, best known as Capt. Merrill Stubing on “The Love Boat” and newswriter Murray Slaughter on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died today at the age of 90. WGN’s Dave Plier spoke with MacLeod in 2013 shortly after the publication of his book, “This is Your Captain Speaking.” They spoke about his nearly 60 year movie and television career including “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Operation Petticoat,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Love Boat,” and life’s struggles including alcoholism, divorce and finding happiness.

