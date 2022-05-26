Multiple sources are reporting that actor Ray Liotta, known for performances in films including “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died at age 67. In 2016, Liotta talked with WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to celebrate a quarter of a century of “Goodfellas” and discuss what was then his new project, the NBC crime drama “Shades of Blue.”

