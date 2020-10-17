Fright Favorites: 31 Movies to Haunt Your Halloween and Beyond

Dave Plier

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to author and historian David J. Skal about his new book: ‘Fright Favorites’ which spotlights 31 essential Halloween-time films, their associated sequels and remakes, and recommendations to expand your seasonal repertoire based on your favorites. Featured titles include Nosferatu (1922), Dracula (1931), Cat People(1942), Them (1953), House on Haunted Hill (1959), Black Sunday (1960), Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Young Frankenstein (1976), Beetlejuice (1988), Get Out (2017), and many more.

