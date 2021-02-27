Frank Stallone on his new documentary, ‘Stallone, Frank That Is’

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (L) and actor Frank Stallone attend the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Expendables 3” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Frank Stallone has remained one of the most versatile talents in Hollywood for over four decades. His music career has earned him three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums, five Gold Singles and seen him top the charts worldwide. Frank is in the spotlight with the new documentary ‘Stallone: Frank, That Is’. He joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share his journey.

