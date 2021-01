In a WGN Radio EXCLUSIVE, Dave Plier talks to the legendary actor, writer, producer and director Rob Reiner about the 50th anniversary of groundbreaking TV sitcom ‘All in the Family’, sharing behind the scene stories and relationships with his fellow cast members; writing for ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’, the legacy of his father Carl Reiner and his award winning movie career along with the re-launch of Castle Rock Entertainment.