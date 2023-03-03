This week, Dave Plier and Blue Ash Farm Spirits CEO and founder Bill O’Donnell are talking gin – and this one is not your grandfather’s gin! The Blue Ash Farm Gin has a flavorful, fruit-forward taste and is infused with 16 of nature’s finest botanicals. Use it to make one of Bill’s favorites, and this featured cocktail, the Bees Knees.

Bees Knees

2 oz. Blue Ash Farm Gin

¾ oz. honey simple syrup (made with Blue Ash honey)

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

Shake over ice until well chilled and serve straight up in a gimlet glass.

Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small batch spirits with ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin. Find Blue Ash Farm Gin and other Blue Ash Farm Spirits at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com. And tune-in Friday nights at 7:45pm to hear the next Featured Friday Night Cocktail, sponsored by Blue Ash Farm.