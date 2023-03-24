Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits!

Orange liqueur, chocolate and hand-crafted, small-batch Blue Ash Farm Straight Bourbon Whiskey combine to make this week’s Friday featured cocktail, the Blue Ash Oriole Manhattan. Barrel aged four years, the Blue Ash Farm Bourbon achieves that not-too-sweet and not-too-dry balance and ends with a smooth finish. Hear more about Blue Ash Farm’s Bourbon and the uniquely named cocktail with Dave Plier and Bill O’Donnell, CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits.

Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small batch spirits with ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin. Find Blue Ash Farm Bourbon and other Blue Ash Farm Spirits at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.

Blue Ash Oriole Manhattan

2 parts Blue Ash Straight Bourbon

1 part Grande Marnier, Cointreau or Triple Sec

1 part crème de cacao

Shake in a shaker and serve straight up.