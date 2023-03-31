Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits!

What happens when a refreshing Moscow Mule combines with a classic Screwdriver? It results in this week’s Friday featured cocktail, the Mule Driver, made with Blue Ash Farm Vodka, orange juice and ginger beer. Enjoy the award-winning Blue Ash Farm Vodka distilled six times straight up, on the rocks, or in any cocktail, like the Mule Driver. Hear more with Dave Plier and Bill O’Donnell, CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits.

Blue Ash Mule Driver

4-5 oz. ginger beer

1.5 oz. Blue Ash Vodka

1 oz. orange juice

½ oz. lime juice

Orange slice for garnish

Serve in a copper mug or in a tall glass.

Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small batch spirits with ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin. Find Blue Ash Farm Vodka and other Blue Ash Farm Spirits at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.