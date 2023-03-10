Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits, Fridays at 7:45pm with Dave Plier and Bill O’Donnell, CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits.

Nothing says Wisconsin like this week’s Friday featured cocktail: Maple Wisconsin Old-Fashioned, made with Blue Ash Farm Maple Bourbon. The recipe gives you options whether you like your Old-Fashioned sweet, sour or straight and the Blue Ash Farm bourbon whiskey infused with pure Wisconsin maple syrup will rock your taste buds with the perfect amount of sweetness.

Maple Wisconsin Old-Fashioned

½ tsp sugar

1 or 2 cherries and ½ an orange wheel

4 dashes bitters of choice

Muddle above ingredients (but not the orange rind!)

Add ice

2 oz. Blue Ash Farm 4-year aged Maple Bourbon

Top off with sweet (Sprint or 7-Up) or sour (Squirt) or Press (half Sprite/half club soda) or straight Club Soda

Garnish with cherry and orange wheel

Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small batch spirits with ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin. Find Blue Ash Farm Maple Bourbon and other Blue Ash Farm Spirits at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.