Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits!

Tune-in to Dave Plier on Fridays at 7:45pm to hear a weekly featured cocktail featuring spirits from Blue Ash Farm. Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small-batch spirits with the finest ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.

This week’s cocktail shines the spotlight on Blue Ash Farm’s Honey Bourbon, a one-of-a-kind bourbon infused with wildflower honey. Find Blue Ash Farm spirits and their Honey Bourbon at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.

Remedy Honey Bourbon

½ teaspoon of sugar (optional)

4 dashes of bitters

1 oz. club soda, muddle & fill glass with ice

2 oz. Blue Ash Farm Honey Bourbon

Top with ginger beer

1 lemon wedge squeezed, then used as garnish