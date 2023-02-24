Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits!
Tune-in to Dave Plier on Fridays at 7:45pm to hear a weekly featured cocktail featuring spirits from Blue Ash Farm. Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small-batch spirits with the finest ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.
This week’s cocktail shines the spotlight on Blue Ash Farm’s Honey Bourbon, a one-of-a-kind bourbon infused with wildflower honey. Find Blue Ash Farm spirits and their Honey Bourbon at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.
Remedy Honey Bourbon
- ½ teaspoon of sugar (optional)
- 4 dashes of bitters
- 1 oz. club soda, muddle & fill glass with ice
- 2 oz. Blue Ash Farm Honey Bourbon
- Top with ginger beer
- 1 lemon wedge squeezed, then used as garnish