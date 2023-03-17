Get into the ‘thank-goodness-it’s-Friday’ spirit with some spirits, Fridays at 7:45pm with Dave Plier and Bill O’Donnell, CEO and founder of Blue Ash Farm Spirits.

Blue Ash Farm Cherry Vodka takes the starring role in this Friday featured cocktail recipe for the Cherry Punch. The Blue Ash Farm Cherry Vodka is infused with Door County sour cherries and packs a punch on its own or mixed into a cocktail like the Cherry Punch.

Cherry Punch

Tall rocks glass with ice

2 oz. Blue Ash Cherry Vodka

4 oz. pineapple juice

Top with club soda

Blue Ash Farm creates hand-crafted, small batch spirits with ingredients from their family farm located in southwestern Wisconsin. Find Blue Ash Farm Cherry Vodka and other Blue Ash Farm Spirits at a store near you by visiting blueashfarm.com.