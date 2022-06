WGN’s Dave Plier and Wally Podrazik, television historian and author of ‘Watching TV’, break down top TV Dads by decade including Howard Cunningham (‘Happy Days’), Andy Taylor (‘The Andy Griffith Show’), Jim Anderson (‘Father Knows Best’), Mike Brady (‘The Brady Bunch’), Archie Bunker (‘Archie Bunker’s Place’), Cliff Huxtable (‘The Cosby Show’) Phil Dunphy (‘Modern Family’), Andre Johnson (‘Black-ish’) and more.

