WGN’s Dave Plier and Wally Podrazik, television historian author of ‘Watching TV’, break down top TV Dads by decade including Howard Cunningham (‘Happy Days’), Andy Taylor (‘The Andy Griffith Show’), Jim Anderson (‘Father Knows Best’), Mike Brady (‘The Brady Bunch’), Phil Dunphy (‘Modern Family’) and more.
Who is your favorite TV Dad of all time?
Father Knows Best: America’s Favorite TV Dads
