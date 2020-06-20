Listen Now
Dave Plier

Father Knows Best: America’s Favorite TV Dads

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Modern Family. Image courtesy of ABC.

WGN’s Dave Plier and Wally Podrazik, television historian author of ‘Watching TV’, break down top TV Dads by decade including Howard Cunningham (‘Happy Days’), Andy Taylor (‘The Andy Griffith Show’), Jim Anderson (‘Father Knows Best’), Mike Brady (‘The Brady Bunch’), Phil Dunphy (‘Modern Family’) and more.

Who is your favorite TV Dad of all time?

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular