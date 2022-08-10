FILE – The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has…
FILE – The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life’’ that is scheduled to air Oct 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles. (AP Photo)
What is your favorite Beatles song? Beatles fan and historian Wally Podrazik talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the Chicago’s ‘Fest for Beatles Fans’, taking place next weekend and the Beatles most important albums.