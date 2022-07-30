WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
PHOTO: The original Batmobile at the Volo Auto Museum. Courtesy of Dave Plier/WGN/Nexstar 2022
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Jul 30, 2022 / 12:47 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 30, 2022 / 12:47 AM CDT
What is your favorite classic movie or TV car?
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Brian Grams of Volo Auto Museum about the classic cars, boats, campers, planes and more’… plus the addition of a train exhibit in 2023.
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm