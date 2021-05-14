Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN’s Docuseries ‘The Story of Late Night’

Dave Plier

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Stephen Colbert, future host of the LATE SHOW, talks to David Letterman when Colbert visits the LATE SHOW with DAVID LETTERMAN, Tuesday, April 22 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks all things late-night TV with Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN’s new docuseries ‘The Story of Late Night’, delving into Johnny Carson’s reign and the story of naming his successor – the battle between Leno and Letterman, a look at how Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert helped reinvent the genre and the introduction of the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Seth Meyers and more. https://www.cnn.com/audio/podcasts/behind-the-desk-the-story-of-late-night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 4-7pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular