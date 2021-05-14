Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN’s Docuseries ‘The Story of Late Night’

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks all things late-night TV with Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN’s new docuseries ‘The Story of Late Night’, delving into Johnny Carson’s reign and the story of naming his successor – the battle between Leno and Letterman, a look at how Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert helped reinvent the genre and the introduction of the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Seth Meyers and more. https://www.cnn.com/audio/podcasts/behind-the-desk-the-story-of-late-night.
