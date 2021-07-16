Executive Producer Bill Carter on CNN original docuseries,‘The History of the Sitcom’

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bill Carter, Executive Producer of CNN’s New Docuseries ‘History of the Sitcom’, airing at Sundays at 8pm CT. ‘History of the Sitcom’ reunites audiences with the television friends, families, and co-workers they grew up with while introducing cutting-edge comedies that are sure to be your next binge-watch. The eight-part docuseries features over 180 original interviews with sitcom icons, breaking down how these shows have helped generations of Americans navigate an ever-shifting cultural landscape.
