Elliott Bambrough of WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’: Fall Outdoor Dining, Best German Cuisine

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Chicago’s Best host Elliott Bambrough are back together in studio to talk all things food including the best German places in town and outdoor dining with a chill in the air.
Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm
by: Curtis KochPosted: / Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Chicago’s Best host Elliott Bambrough are back together in studio to talk all things food including the best German places in town and outdoor dining with a chill in the air.
Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm