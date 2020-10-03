Elliott Bambrough of WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’: Fall Outdoor Dining, Best German Cuisine

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier catches up with three Chicago restaurateurs including George Karzas from Gale Street Inn in Jefferson Park, GianCarlo and Guido Nardini from Club Lago in River North and Matthew Ranalli from Holt’s in Park Ridge, about how they are navigating through the cooler weather, their offerings and how you can support your favorite local spots throughout the city and suburbs. For more information on each restaurant, visit Galestreet.com, Clublago.com, Holtsparkridge.com