Elliott Bambrough from WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’: Coronavirus Impact on Restaurants, Grubhub Fees Waived, Essential Irish Pubs

Dr. Judy Ho from TV’s ‘The Doctors’ talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about how to stay vigilant against coronavirus concerns (especially if you are heading out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend), the power of social distancing and how to talk to your children and grandchildren about COVID-19.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3739394/3739394_2020-03-14-065734.64kmono.mp3]