WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and WGN-TV’s Elliott Bambrough talk about the potential impact of the coronavirus on restaurants, the news today of Grubhub waiving restaurant fees, best Irish fare and pubs in and around town and more.
Elliott Bambrough from WGN-TV’s ‘Chicago’s Best’: Coronavirus Impact on Restaurants, Grubhub Fees Waived, Essential Irish Pubs
