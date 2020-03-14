Dr. Judy Ho from TV’s ‘The Doctors’ on COVID-19: Focus on Facts, Not Fears, Power of Social Distancing

PHOTO: Dr. Judy Ho from TV’s ‘The Doctors’

Dr. Judy Ho from TV’s ‘The Doctors’ talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about how to stay vigilant against coronavirus concerns (especially if you are heading out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend), the power of social distancing and how to talk to your children and grandchildren about COVID-19.

