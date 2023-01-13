GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Dr. Ian Smith is a guest on “Good Morning America,” 1/20/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network.…
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Dr. Ian Smith is a guest on “Good Morning America,” 1/20/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Dr. Ian Smith is a guest on “Good Morning America,” 1/20/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network.…
GOOD MORNING AMERICA – Dr. Ian Smith is a guest on “Good Morning America,” 1/20/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)