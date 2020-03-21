Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Drew Pinsky on COVID-19: Spread Facts Not Fear, Managing Stress, Anxiety and Social Isolation

Dave Plier
PHOTO: PHOTO: Dr. Drew Pinsky. Courtesy of ValerieAllenPR

Dr. Drew talks to WGN-Radio’s Dave Plier about focusing on facts, not fears in regards to the coronavirus, connecting with the people you care about, nutrition, exercise and a good night’s sleep during this isolation period, managing stress and fear, long term understanding that when you are sick you must stay home and isolating children from their grandparents who are most at risk.

