Dr. Drew Pinsky on COVID-19: Spread Facts Not Fear, Managing Stress, Anxiety and Social Isolation
Dr. Drew talks to WGN-Radio’s Dave Plier about focusing on facts, not fears in regards to the coronavirus, connecting with the people you care about, nutrition, exercise and a good night’s sleep during this isolation period, managing stress and fear, long term understanding that when you are sick you must stay home and isolating children from their grandparents who are most at risk.