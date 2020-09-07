Discovery Channel’s new entrepreneurial series ‘ I Quit’: Dreams of launching a new business

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Mentors from Discovery Channel’s ‘I Quit’. Courtesy of Discovery Channel

In the new Discovery Channel series ‘I Quit’, aspiring entrepreneurs give up their cushy day jobs to grow their fledgling businesses. Show mentor Debbie Sterling, founder and CEO of ‘Goldieblox’ – the award winning children’s multimedia company, joins Dave Plier to talk about the series and what she wants entrepreneurs to learn from the experience.

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular