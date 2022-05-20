WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes two of the stars of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’, David Eigenberg and Chris Stolte, to talk about their upcoming season finale, summer concerts and more.
David Eigenberg & Chris Stolte on the Upcoming Season Finale of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
David Eigenberg and Chris Stolte at the WGN Radio Studios
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm