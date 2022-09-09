WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
David Eigenberg and Chris Stolte at the WGN Radio Studios
by: Ben Anderson
Posted: Sep 9, 2022 / 08:15 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 9, 2022 / 08:15 PM CDT
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes two of the stars of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’, David Eigenberg and Chris Stolte, to talk about their upcoming 11th season premiere.
