Dave Plier’s favorite conversations of the year

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his favorite conversations of 2020: featuring actress and comedian Susie Essman from HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’; Robert Hayes, who played Ted Striker, on the 40th Anniversary of cult classic ‘Airplane’; Emmy award winning actress Edie Falco on her career which includes ‘Oz’, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Nurse Jackie’; actress Lea Thompson on the 35th anniversary of blockbuster film ‘Back to the Future’; actor and singer Don Most from TV classic ‘Happy Days’ on working on the hit television series and his latest album, comedian Tommy Dressen on his book ‘Still Standing…: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra’; and screen and stage legend Rita Moreno on her upcoming documentary, the reboot of CBS’ ‘One Day at a Time’, ‘The Electric Company’ and more.

