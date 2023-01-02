WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his ‘Favorite Conversations of the Year’! Valerie Bertinelli from ‘One Day at a Time’ and Food Network’s ‘Valerie’s Home Cooking’, Henry Winkler from ‘Happy Days’ and HBO’s ‘Barry’, Bob Odenkirk from AMC’s Better Call Saul, Ginger Zee from ABC’s Good Morning America, TV director and producer James Burrows (‘Cheers’, ‘Taxi’, Will & Grace, FRIENDS (TV Show), ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘Frasier’), Mike Rowe from Discovery’s Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe and Deadliest Catch, Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews & Jim Shorts. Plus… ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ with John Records Landecker, Tommy Edwards, Bob Stroud, Dyana Williams and Wendy Synder; Justin Hayward from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Moody Blues.

