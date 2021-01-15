Dave Plier’s conversation with Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Tony Esposito (Chicago Blackhawks photo)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his conversation with legendary goalie ‘Tony O.’, Tony Esposito, about memories of hockey and childhood in Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, 15 years with the Blackhawks, his goaltending style and his role as Chicago Blackhawks Ambassador.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Sports

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 4-7pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular