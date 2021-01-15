Dave Plier’s conversation with Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his conversation with legendary goalie ‘Tony O.’, Tony Esposito, about memories of hockey and childhood in Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, 15 years with the Blackhawks, his goaltending style and his role as Chicago Blackhawks Ambassador.
