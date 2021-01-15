Dave Plier’s conversation with Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio's 'The Sinatra Hours': songs include “Come Rain or Come Shine” with Gloria Estefan, “Luck Be a Lady” and Frank’s 1960’s cover of “Downtown”. Plus, conversations with Frank’s Manager Tony Oppedisano with a story on Frank’s generosity in Las Vegas and Chicago crooner John Vincent on Frank’s teenage idol years. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to 'play WGN Radio on Tune In'!