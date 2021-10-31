Dave Plier Show’s ‘Terror on the Air’: Butch Patrick from TV classic ‘The Munsters’, Exploring haunted Chicago with Ursula Bielski, Horror radio plays ‘Suspense: On a Country Road’ and ‘Suspense: The House in Cypress Canyon’

Dave Plier
It’s The Dave Plier Show’s Halloween Special: ‘Terror on the Air’! While musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie is reimaging TV classic ‘The Munsters’, Dave welcomes original Munster Butch Patrick to talk about life on the set with his co-stars, the influence and history of the Universal monsters, the connection to the sitcom and how horror and comedy work together. Dave also explores the most actively haunted places around Chicago with ghostlorist Ursula Bielski including Resurrection Mary, The Congress Hotel, Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery and more; you’ll also hear a vintage interview with late WGN Radio legend Eddie Schwartz and late ghost hunter Richard Crowe. Plus, Dave shares two of his favorite horror radio plays, ‘Suspense: On a Country Road’ starring Cary Grant and Jeanette Nelson and ‘Suspense: The House in Cypress Canyon’ starring Robert Taylor and Cathy Lewis.

