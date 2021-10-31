Dave Plier Show’s ‘Terror on the Air’: Butch Patrick from TV classic ‘The Munsters’, Exploring haunted Chicago with Ursula Bielski, Horror radio plays ‘Suspense: On a Country Road’ and ‘Suspense: The House in Cypress Canyon’

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland.

G-20 negotiators worked all night from Saturday to Sunday on the wording of the summit's concluding statement. They labored to bridge the gap between a push for a tougher climate stance from European countries going into the 13-day Glasgow conference and concerns from China, India and Russia, where fossil fuels and coal play a major role.