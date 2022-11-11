Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to honor our veterans; Garry shares a 1982 recording from when his father Frank sat down with a tape recorder and recalled a 48-hour period of battle in 1944 during his service in the U.S. Army under Gen. George Patton; Mike Siegel from Goose Island joins Garry & Dave with this year’s highly anticipated Bourbon County Stout releases; Garry catches up with WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling.

