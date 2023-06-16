WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined by his oldest son Josh, which has become a Father’s Day weekend tradition over the years. Dave & Josh talk about an article that suggests how fathers and sons should bond, comedian Jimmy Carrane talks about improv and his one man show ‘World’s Greatest Dad (?)’ (for tickets visit laughingacademy.com), Scott Ziel previews Summerfest up in Milwaukee, Watching TV author Wally Podrazik gives his picks for ‘Top TV Dads’, exploring the oldest places in Chicago that have survived the passage of time and more!

