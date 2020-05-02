Listen Now
Matt Bubala

Comedy Tonight: The Legacy of Comedy Legend Don Rickles

Dave Plier

PHOTO: WGN’s Dave Plier and Don Rickles. Photo by Bennett Wakeknight

Dave looks back at his 2016 interview with the late legendary comedian Don Rickles, backstage in Vegas, to talk about his very beginnings, his friendship with Frank Sinatra, his on air chemistry with Johnny Carson and David Letterman, working with Clark Gable, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro, and his 60 years headlining in Vegas.

