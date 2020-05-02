Comedy Tonight: Sinatra Stories, Keeping it Positive with Harvey IL’s Own Tommy Dreesen

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Harvey IL’s own Tommy Dreesen about his 50 year career, his first appearances on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’, when he was first asked to be the opening act for music legend Frank Sinatra and his upcoming Zoom event ‘The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh’ on Saturday May 9th. For tickets visit tomdreesen.com.
