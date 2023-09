On WGN Radio’s Stand-Up Comedy Special, Dave talks all things comedy with Pat McGann, Tom Dreesen and his Sinatra stories, Richard Lewis on his longtime friendship with Larry David, Tom Papa, Judd Apatow on his friend the late Garry Shandling and Kelly Carlin on her father George Carlin. Dave also shares his 2014 interview with the late great Joan Rivers, which was her final radio interview before she passed away at the age of 81.

